Grantham Journal Big Interview: Authors focus on the serious effects of snoring

Alex Adams grew up in Grantham and is now a credited author, having co-penned a book on how to stop snoring. It may be an embarrassing subject, but it is deadly serious as it has ended relationships and can be fatal. Alex, now based in London, has written the book called Stop Snoring...the Easy Way with Dr Mike Dilkes. Alex tells the Journal how the book came about.

What is your background?

I attended Cliffedale Primary School in my formative years

and I am now a director for a tech start-up in London which makes a digital platform tasked with being the corporate Google. I have been in corporate learning for some time and it is very much in line with my personal philosophy – and the philosophy of the book – which is everyone wants to learn far more than we give them credit for, but the information has to be short, clear, relevant and it MUST work.

How did the idea for the book come about?

As a top ear, nose and throat surgeon, my co-author Dr Mike Dilkes shares a passion of mine in simple and effective solutions to big problems – and this is how the concept of the book began. The unique features of our book are two-fold. Firstly, the short daily routines work – if you stick to it you will be stress-free, elbow-in-the-back free and well rested in two weeks. These stats will only impress those families for whom, behind closed doors, snoring is far more than just annoying – it permeates all of family and personal life.

What is the important message in the book?

The second part is the angle we come at the problem – you will only change if you know why it is important for you personally to do so. The existing books on this topic focus solely on snoring as embarrassing and loud and annoying. The reality is that thinking of snoring purely as a social problem is like thinking that the only issue with smoking is that it smells. There is a huge amount that’s happening in the background of the snorer as the body experiences short sharp breaks in the regular breathing pattern – the fallout of these underlying and unspoken dangers is the focus of the book – and it is having a fantastic response at calling people to action.

What kind of reception has the book had?

Of course the coverage on This Morning has given the book a great introduction and was very amusing -– but for us the real gold was in the Daily Telegraph where a colomnist and his wife did the exercises and after two weeks they were both snore free! That’s what gets us. The book is now a number one best seller so it’s great to get such a huge response.

Will you write more books in the future?

There are a number of books in the pipeline so do watch this space – our primary focus is getting the message of Stop Snoring... the Easy Way out as far and wide as possible.