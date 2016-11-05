Grantham Journal Big Interview: Phoenix 15 helps women rise from the ashes of addiction

A group of talented Lincolnshire women who are recovering from alcohol or substance misuse with the support of Addaction in Grantham, have set up a craft enterprise.

Called Phoenix 15, they make collections of greetings cards, framed pictures, jewellery, dolls’ clothes, door name plates and home accessories.

All proceeds go directly to help the group and to buy additional craft materials. The handicrafts sell from 50p up to around £5.

Simon Kieffer, Addaction Project Worker who helped to set up the enterprise, explains more about the project and how it has helped those women who are taking part.

Why is the enterprise called Phoenix 15?

The enterprise is called Phoenix 15 because it was founded in 2015 and the girls – just like the Phoenix – consider themselves revitalised from their former lives through the long term support of Addaction.

Phoenix 15 set up their first official craft stall at a charity event in Derbyshire last month and were very pleased with the results. They are now looking for more outlets in and around Grantham and Lincolnshire.

How does Phoenix 15 benefit the women involved?

This all stemmed from the girls themselves who were keen to do something useful and get involved in a creative project. It’s been so helpful for them on many different levels as they’re getting out and about more; they have a real sense of purpose; it’s enabling them to focus on something other than their own (often very difficult and complicated) lives; and it’s boosted their confidence.

On top of all this, they really enjoy the activities. Phoenix 15 is helping them to achieve a great sense of wellbeing, as well as teaching them social and work-based skills.

Why are these women here at Addaction in the first place?

Addaction is a leading UK-wide drug, alcohol and mental health charity working throughout Lincolnshire inspiring adults, young people and their families to make positive life changes. In partnership with charity Double Impact, Addaction Lincolnshire also runs an innovative Recovery Academy with the goal of service users attaining a sustainable sense of wellbeing and long-term reintegration back into society and employment.

One of those involved in Phonix 15, Sam Atterbury, 42, from Grantham was asked to explain how the project has made a difference to her.

Phoenix 15 has given us such a boost and a feeling of achievement. Previously we used to sit and discuss our lives – and this was always helpful – but now we sew, knit, draw, paint and make lovely things as well as putting the world to rights! It’s enjoyable and has given us a whole new focus. When we sell items we’re chuffed to bits personally as well as pleased that the group will benefit directly.”

n For more information on Phoenix 15 or if you would like to buy their products please email Simon Kieffer on simon.kieffer@addaction.org.uk or call Addaction in Grantham on 01476 512950

For more information on Addaction Lincolnshire go to the website www.addaction.org.uk