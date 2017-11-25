Grantham Journal Big Interview: We like to push the boundaries with the type of food we serve.

The Green Man in Ropsley has certainly earnt its reputation for serving quality food and beer in a relaxed dining atmosphere.

Since taking over the pub two years ago, Phil and Leanne Docherty have worked hard to build up the business with the support from a great team behind them.

Adrian Smith

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and they won CAMRA Pub of the year 2017, as well as scooping the Great Taste Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards earlier this month, after judges credited the pub for ‘standing out from the crowd’.

After their win, the couple tell us more.

How did it feel to win the Great Taste Award?

Fantastic! The Green Man is still a relatively under-marketed business venture as we continue to shape it and improve upon our offering. We have only really advertised in the surrounding villages and on social media. This award has made our whole team recognise that we have actually already begun amazing our customers. It has made us feel ready to shout about The Green Man in Grantham now.

Kerry Dowse

For those who are not aware of the pub, please tell us a bit about the background and what you do?

I (Leanne) grew up in Ropsley and we both went to school in Grantham. Phil worked for some of the UK’s biggest brewers and drinks producers and after a decade away, studying, living and working in Dorset, we came back to Lincolnshire. I ran my own business for many years, but we took the Green Man on two years ago and knew we had to reinvent its image and begin appealing to a larger audience. Food is a major focus. Our head chef Adrian Smith has over 20 years experience at award winning venues. He works alongside Martika Harman, who joined us earlier this year from nearby Stoke Rockford Hall. We also retain a leading stance on the drinks range too and were awarded local Camra Pub of the Year 2017.

Why do you think you won the award?

We are relentless in ensuring we provide the best hospitality. We have subsequently achieved a Certificate of Excellence from the renowned review website, Tripadvisor. We have really pushed the boundaries on the type of food we serve. Although we stay true to providing honest, home-cooked, hearty pub grub on one hand, we also specialise in game, seafood and exotic meats.

What are some of your most popular dishes?

Whilst our beer-battered fish and chips is a best seller and we are renowned for our traditional steaks, foods like the crocodile steak, kangaroo chilli and ostrich burgers sell out quickly for us whenever we feature them on our specials board.

Who are your customers mainly?

We are very fortunate to have a wide spectrum of people using us. Our menu attracts the real serious foodies whilst the range and quality of our real ales attracts the traditional pub-goers. It is great to have a mix of people here; it generates such a great atmosphere right the way through the day.

Is there anything else that you would the readers to know?

We serve food all day from 11am until 9pm between Tuesday and Saturday and unlike other pubs in the area, we serve right through the day on Sundays until 7pm. We also now offer really quirky afternoon teas from £12 per head between 3pm and 5pm. Booking is advisable at The Green Man on 01476 585897. Our daily specials and cask ales are constantly updated via the website www.green-man-ropsley.co.uk, so people can get a flavour of what we are really about here.