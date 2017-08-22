Grantham Journal Business Awards: One week left to enter

If you’ve been ‘umming’ and ‘ahhing’ about entering the Grantham Journal Business Awards, don’t waste any more time – you only have days left.

The deadline for nominations/entries is 5pm on Friday.

Partners and sponsors of the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

We’ve had a record number of entries into this year’s awards, for which there are 11 categories.

Some categories have been more popular than others, with fewer nominations/entries into the following: Best Social Enterprise, Manufacturing and Engineering Award, Employee of the Year and Employer of the Year.

So if you think you or your business fits the bill, now is the time to enter, and show how proud you are of your achievements.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards is an annual event put on by the Journal and supported by the business community.

To be held in the iconic St Wulfram’s Church, the awards offer local businesses the chance to shout loud and proud about their success in the last year.

Readers can nominate too – perhaps you have been impressed by customer service, been ‘wowed’ by a meal in a local restaurant or feel an independent retailer deserves special recognition.

Why not take a few minutes to enter, or nominate a worthy business or person (maximum of two categories)?

Each nominee/entrant will receive an application form to complete and return.

A panel of judges will consider all applications and draw up a shortlist of three, all of which will be invited to the fabulous dinner and presentation evening in the magnificent St Wulfram’s Church, on Friday, November 3, hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Guests will arrive to a Champagne reception with canapes, before sitting down to a three-course dinner. The awards presentation will follow.

An aftershow party will bring the night to a close.

To enter/nominate, click here.

** For information on sponsorship opportunities, or to buy tickets to the Grantham Journal Business Awards, call Sharron Marriott on 07393 754539 or send an email to sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk