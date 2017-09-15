Grantham Journal Business Awards: Our fabulous finalists revealed!

Drum roll, please, as we reveal the finalists in the 2017 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

After months of anticipation – and a record number of entries and nominations – the judges have finally had their hands on the applications in order to choose their shortlists.

Partners and sponsors of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2017

They have had the painstaking job of choosing three in each category – no mean feat as in some cases there were more than 20 entries.

Chairman of the judging panel Nigel Rivers, who is also director of main partner Pentangle Engineering, said: “For the past two weeks the judges have having been working through the many nominations to finalise a top three for the award categories. This is never an easy process and this year’s nominations have not made it any easier!

“Some of the comments that I have heard from the judges are ‘very strong entries’; ‘the standard of entries is so exciting’; ‘can we pick more than three?’; and ‘such a difficult decision’.

“However, they have made their decisions and looking at the list of finalists, we are in for an exceptional awards evening on November 3.

“I will say it again, Grantham has so many great businesses – congratulations to you all.”

Now, without further ado, we can reveal the finalists in this year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards are:

* Employee of the Year – Mihai Ficu of KBR Gas Services; Joel Moffat of Newton Fallowell; and Sara Crowson of Swingbridge Surgery.

* Best Social Enterprise – Grantham Carnival and Events Group; Community Books; and Now Unlimited.

* Independent Retailer of the Year – Leadenham Teahouse; Flowers from Holland; and Empire Tailors.

* Customer Care – RecruitME; England’s Finest Photography; and Farrow Friends.

* Business of the Year – Harlaxton Engineering; Enhance Beauty; and The Trickling Tap.

* Great Taste Award – The Green Man, Ropsley; Gurkha Square; and The Everest Inn.

* Business Innovation – Angel Med Ltd; Lemon Tree Dining; and Harlaxton Engineering.

* Apprentice of the Year – Catalyn Bavister of the Belvoir Group; Adam Found of Dunlop Accounting; and Kirsty Young of Golding Young and Mawer.

* Businessperson of the Year – Duncan Bateson of Noah’s Ark Heating and Plumbing; Louise Haylock of Prestige Beauty Salon; and Noel Reeves of Rocket Print and Promotions.

* Employer of the Year – Bemis Associates; Bluebird Care; and Bright and Beautiful.

* Manufacturing and Engineering Award – BGB Innovation; Bemis Associates; and DLS Plastics.

Well done to all our finalists, and thank you to all those who were nominated and who entered the awards.

The finalists will all be invited to the dinner and presentation evening in the magnificent St Wulfram’s Church, on Friday, November 3, hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Guests will arrive to a Champagne reception with canapes, before sitting down to a three-course dinner. The awards presentation will follow.

An aftershow party will bring the night to a close.

** A very warm welcome to our new partner Mark Bates Ltd, and sponsors Moy Park and Oasis Underwriting. Moy Park is sponsoring the Great Taste Award, while Oasis Underwriting is the sponsor of Employee of the Year.