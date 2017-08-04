Grantham Journal Business Awards: Three weeks lefts to enter

Does your business manufacture an award-winning product? Has it recently won a impressive contract?

Then why not enter the Manufacturing and Engineering category of the Grantham Journal Business Awards?

Partners and sponsors of the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Sponsored by our awards partner Viking Signs, the category aims to recognise outstanding contribution.

Managing director Darren Joint said: “At Viking Signs we’re very happy to be a long-term partner of the Grantham Journal Business Awards and to support the local business community.

“We’re also very proud, as a manufacturer ourselves, to be able promote and celebrate the amazing contribution to the local economy made by our fellow engineering and manufacturing companies.”

Manufacturing and engineering is one of 11 categories in the awards – and with only three weeks left to make your nominations, now is the time to take the plunge and enter.

To be held in the iconic St Wulfram’s Church, the awards offer local businesses the chance to shout loud and proud about their success in the last year, and also celebrate the achievements and efforts of their staff.

Readers can nominate too – perhaps you have been impressed by customer service, been ‘wowed’ by a meal in a local restaurant or feel an independent retailer deserves special recognition.

Mr Joint added: “I’m very much looking forward to the awards evening at St Wulframs – in the heart of our community and celebrating the best of Grantham.

“Since we make all the bespoke trophies right here in our factory, it always gives me great pleasure to see, firstly the look on the winners’ faces when they’re presented, and, secondly, all around the town after the event, to see them displayed with pride by the winning businesses.”

This week, we also welcome new associate sponsor Reflect Recruitment, which is sponsoring delicious chocolate truffles to be served during the awards presentation evening.

Why not take a few minutes to enter, or nominate a worthy business or person (maximum of two categories)?

Simply click here to complete an online form (by the deadline of 5pm on August 25, and a maximum of two categories per business/person)

Each nominee/entrant will receive an application form to complete and return. A panel of judges will consider all applications and draw up a shortlist of three, all of which will be invited to the fabulous dinner and presentation evening in the magnificent St Wulfram’s Church, on Friday, November 3, hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Guests will arrive to a Champagne reception with canapes, before sitting down to a three-course dinner. The awards presentation will follow. Finally, an aftershow party will see guests dance the night away.

***Award categories and criteria:

* Business of the Year: This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

* Businessperson of the Year: This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them.

The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and Grantham and district.

* Apprentice of the Year: This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow, aged 35 or under, who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

* Employer of the Year: We are looking for employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and human resource policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well motivated and well trained team.

The winner of this award will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

* Employee of the Year: Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues.

The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

* Independent Retailer of the Year: This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first-class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/trading trends.

* Business Innovation Award: This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

* Customer Care Award: This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

* Best Social Enterprise: This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

* Great Taste Award: This award is for a local hotel, restaurant, café or pub that can demonstrate outstanding creativity, customer service and top quality dining/food in the Grantham Journal readership area.

* Judges’ Prestige Award: This award is not eligible for entry. The recipient will be chosen by our judges. The winner will receive an engraved plaque to keep for one year when it will be handed over to the 2018 winner.