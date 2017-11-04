Grantham Journal Business Awards winners announced at glittering ceremony in St Wulfram’s Church

There was a real buzz in St Wulfram’s Church tonight (Friday), as the business community gathered for the 18th Grantham Journal Business Awards.

After months of anticipation, the 2017 finalists, main partners, category and associate sponsors, judges and guests gathered to celebrate all that is great about business in the Grantham area.

The evening began with a Champagne reception, giving guests the chance to take in their surroundings as the church was transformed for the awards, while music was provided by the Moonstone String Trio.

Guests were then called to their tables, where a delicious four-course meal was served. Entertainment was provided during dinner by magician Max Francis before the presentation of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2017.

The host was Melvyn Prior, of BBC Radio Lincolnshire, who was joined on stage for the big reveal of each award winner by a representative of the sponsor company.

Three finalists in 11 categories waited with bated breath to learn whether they were winners. And although there could only be one winner in each category, each and every finalist was congratulated on their fantastic achievements.

As an added surprise, each winner returned to their table to find a congratulatory bottle of Champagne awaiting them.

Videos produced by England’s Finest Photography, and sponsored by South Kesteven District Council, were shown throughout the presentation, giving guests a flavour of each business or individual and why they deserved to be finalists.

Once each and every trophy and certificate was handed out, the party continued with a disco, courtesy of Carousel Roadshow.

Many thanks go to our main partners, category sponsors, associate sponsors, judging panel, chair of judges Nigel Rivers, rector of St Wulfram’s Church Father Stuart Cradduck, host Melvyn Prior, toastmaster Matt Biggins and, most importantly, all our finalists.

Winners:

Great Taste Award

Winner - The Green Man

Runners-up - Gurkha Square, Everest Inn

Best Social Enterprise

Winner - Community Books

Runners-up - Now Unlimited, Grantham Carnival

Independent Retailer

Winner - Empire Formal Tailor

Runners-up - Flowers from Holland, Leadenham Teahouse

Customer Care

Winner - Farrow Friends

Runners-up - RecruitMe, England’s Finest Photography

Business Innovation

Winner - Harlaxton Engineering

Runners-up - Lemon Tree, Angel Med

Manufacturing and Engineering

Winner - BGB Innovation

Runners-up - Bemis Associates, DLS Plastics

Apprentice of the Year

Winner - Catalyn Bavister

Runners-up - Adam Found, Kirsty Young

Employee of the Year

Winner - Mihai Ficu

Runners-up - Joel Moffat, Sarah Yates

Employer of the Year

Winner - Bemis Associates

Runners-up - Bluebird Care, Bright and Beautiful

Businessperson of the Year

Winner - Noel Reeves

Runners-up - Louise Haylock, Duncan Bateson

Business of the Year

Winner - Harlaxton Engineering

Runners-up - Trickling Tap, Enhance Beauty

Judges’ Prestige Award

Winner - Louise Haylock