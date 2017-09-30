Grantham Journal column: A showcase of talents

Last weekend’s hugely successful Stamford Georgian Festival has brought home to me again, just like at Gravity Fields 12 months ago, what can be achieved in this wonderful district.

For those of you who made the short trip down the A1 from Grantham, I hope you will agree it has rightly been hailed the best yet.

Whether you were able to attend the festival or not, do take a look at the photos on social media – they are absolutely fantastic. If you’ve got any feedback, stories or photos that you’d like to share, we’d love to hear from you – simply e-mail pr@southkesteven.gov.uk!

I am keen we raise the bar to say the same at the end of Gravity Fields in 2018 and continue to build on its excellent reputation as the best arts and science festival of its size in the country. Our festivals truly are a showcase of our talents and how they can be a cornerstone of the bright economic future for South Kesteven.

We are very conscious, that all of our events and every economic decision we make is for the benefit of all in our district. Every town has a part to play, every community and business a voice to hear, as we create everything we need to be a destination for further investment.

This is the beginning of our wider economic drive and on October 9 at Stoke Rochford Hall I hope to be able to announce more information about our plans at a major economic ‘summit’.

Responses to our invitations have been excellent with Grantham Business Club and local, regional, national and international enterprise keen to hear more. I will welcome their thoughts on what we have to say and look forward to listening and working with all sectors to help enhance our local economy.