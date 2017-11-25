Grantham Journal column: Market stalls aren’t just for Christmas – enjoy them all year round

I do love the switching on of the lights each year. Not only is it great to mark the countdown to Christmas, but it is wonderful to see the community coming together.

It shows that, despite our busy lives and countless distractions, simple pleasures and Christmas traditions still have their place.

These things don’t just happen, of course, and we are very grateful to the Grantham Business Club and Grantham Carnival and Events Group for all of their help making Grantham so festive and putting on the Christmas event again this year.

The Christmas market stalls are always very popular. We enjoy their informality and lots of people clearly enjoy meeting the stallholders.

But don’t forget that ‘markets aren’t just for Christmas’ and that the experience of shopping in a market is available all year round. To state the obvious, a market is what makes Grantham a market town. We’re busy looking at ways to support and grow the market, but the single most important ingredient is you!

As I hope you will have noticed, Grantham is looking even more Christmassy than usual this year. The SKDC team has been busy setting up lights on the trees on St Peter’s Hill, which will form a dramatic centrepiece for the switch-on. There are also dozens of mini Christmas trees – 70 to be exact – across town along Westgate and the Market Place thanks to the business club.

We will be on St Peter’s Hill from 10am on Sunday – the big switch-on is at 4.15pm – and look forward to seeing you there.