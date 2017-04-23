Grantham Journal column: Quality patient care is number one priority for hospital trust

With the publication of the trust’s CQC report last week, the trust has been thrown into the spotlight once again.

The report identifies a range of issues which we are required to tackle, but also many examples of good practice at ULHT which should be celebrated.

The CQC may not have fully inspected Grantham Hospital, but we are one trust and together we will be working to ensure that any of the concerns that were raised are rectified and that we learn any lessons and improve all of our services.

Progress already made since the inspection includes significant improvements in identifying and treating sepsis and bringing in additional senior clinicians and management at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

We have also done an extensive piece of work to introduce ligature cutters to all clinical areas, as well as work to improve staff awareness and training around caring for patients with mental health problems and major incident planning.

We have launched an anti-bullying campaign and are encouraging staff to raise their concerns through official channels.

We really do understand the pressures that our staff are under and would wholeheartedly like to thank all of them for the enormous amount of work and dedication they put into their jobs every day.

For our patients, we know that the report may cause worry but I would like to reassure everyone that safe, quality patient care is our number one priority.

We are continuously striving to further improve our services and have our five-year plan in place to improve long-term quality and safety of our services – our share of the Lincolnshire STP – and we’re working hard to quicken the pace of these changes.

We have developed a survey so people across Lincolnshire can share their views with us, and help us to develop our plans for the future of hospital services across Lincolnshire: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/98SZWMW