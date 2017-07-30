Grantham Journal column: Weekly tests are working

Part of my role, along with the matrons at Grantham Hospital, is to ensure that all wards and services are working efficiently and safely. We know that our staff work tirelessly to make sure all our patients receive the best care possible but we have been looking at ways we can maintain this consistently in all areas.

We have recently introduced the ‘golden hour’ at Grantham. This is a newly structured check of the wards and how we are providing care to patients and ensures that each area of the hospital is providing the same, high quality standard of care.

Every ward has one assessment each week and actionsplans are developed for areas requiring any improvements. The ward is then reassessed the next week to check that good practice is maintained and that improvement is made on the areas of concern.

The areas we look at include uniforms, ward environment, patient care plans, safeguarding, plus many others that could affect patient care and where any improvements need to be made, myself, matrons and ward managers are there to support and advise.

This way of working has been really well received by staff and ward managers and we hope that patients will really see the benefits. I personally feel it is a great way of not only getting to see the great work our staff do first-hand, but also to gain some understanding of what our patients experience.

