Grantham Journal Editor’s comment: Please help us win Tesco grant

We’re thrilled that the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund has been selected as one of three schemes in the region to be in with a chance of obtaining a Tesco grant of £1,000 to £4,000.

The work of the registered charity has made such a big difference to the lives of local families with a disabled child, and the Journal team and trustees are immensely proud to be part of it.

Over the past 30 years, the charity has given countless grants to families in need of support, to pay for medical equipment, home adaptations, hospital travel costs and more. More recently, trustees have organised trips and family fun days to give families a memorable day to remember, and one that caters for their child’s needs every step of the way. We’ve taken groups to Legoland and Disneyland Paris, while the last two years we’ve focused on putting on an event closer to home, one that more families can enjoy. This was the Festival of Excitement.

Held in the summer, both festivals were warmly received by those who not only came along to enjoy the day free of charge, but who provided the activities and attractions, some at no cost to the charity.

It is this event that any grant we receive from Tesco will support for next year. The smiles on the faces of the children at the festival say it all, and make all the hard work and effort of trustees and volunteers worthwhile.

Pop into the Tesco Express stores on Barrowby Gate and Harrowby Lane where you can cast your vote using a token given to you at the check-out.

Readers may well remember how the charity started, more than three decades ago. It began as an appeal to raise enough money to send Grantham boy Christopher Buckingham to America for life-saving leukemia treatment.

Sadly, Christopher passed away before he could receive the treatment, and so the money raised was put in trust and a registered charity formed to help others.

Anyone wishing to support the charity – for which we are always grateful – is asked to email marie.bond@granthamjournal.co.uk