Grantham Journal goes to...The Olympic Lodge

The Journal Goes To...Stoke Mandeville with Ian Spridgens

The Journal travelled to Buckinghamshire over the weekend with Ian Spridgens.

Ian said: “I’m part of Disability Shooting Great Britain after having three major strokes and 14 [mini] strokes.

“This is a picture of myself standing outside The Olympic Lodge at Stoke Mandeville for my air rifle 10 metre shooting weekend with Paralympic Great Britain and their talent squads.”

