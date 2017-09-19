Grantham Journal goes to...The Olympic Lodge

The Journal travelled to Buckinghamshire over the weekend with Ian Spridgens.

Ian said: “I’m part of Disability Shooting Great Britain after having three major strokes and 14 [mini] strokes.

“This is a picture of myself standing outside The Olympic Lodge at Stoke Mandeville for my air rifle 10 metre shooting weekend with Paralympic Great Britain and their talent squads.”

