Grantham Journal letter: A great way to celebrate youth

I am delighted that The Boys’ Brigade will be involved in this year’s #IWill week, a campaign that champions youth social action where young people aged ten to 20 help others in their communities.

We are using this week to celebrate how much our own young people go above and beyond to help other people.

As an organisation, we are committed to increasing the amount of opportunities we can provide for young people to get into volunteering and using their skills to help others. I have met many of our young people who give up their time each week to make a difference in their town or village. Some of this is carried out through awards like the Queens’ Badge or DofE, but often the young people get involved because they have seen a need and want to help.

In 2016, The Boys Brigade’s young people have already undertaken in excess of 100,000 hours of volunteering this year alone, and by 2020, we hope to provide an additional 5,000 youth social action opportunities.

Our hope is that by celebrating how much young people help in their communities, we can inspire a new generation of Boys Brigade volunteers to help us make a difference for young people in the UK.

Bill Stevenson, CEO, The Boys’ Brigade