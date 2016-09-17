Grantham Journal letter: Can’t cope with more housing

I have long been opposed to any housing expansion in Grantham, not because I am against progress, but because the town has not got the infrastructure to support such an increase.

Now it is announced that PWOG Barracks is to close to make way for 7,000 houses. Add that to the 4,000 in the southern quadrant that makes 11,000 houses. Now the average household varies between two and four so in this area alone that means we are looking at an increase of 22,000 and 44,000 people.

This will also mean between 11,000 and 22,000 cars coming into Grantham which has poor parking and a traffic system not fit for purpose.

When I have raised my concerns with council members with regard to our broken hospital, police force and traffic system, schools full to capacity, doctor’s surgeries over subscribed, all SKDC can say is that these organisations have been made aware of the housing plans and it is up to them how they run their budgets. There is no concern for the incoming residents that the basic public services do not exist.

What happened to duty of care? I suppose one can not expect too much from a council that allowed two pizza joints, a fast food restaurant and three shops, in addition to what was already in the area, on the Gainsborough Corner.

I would like to congratulate the organisers of the hospital protest march for a job well done. However, I have one minor criticism, it was very disappointing for 3,000 people to march all the way to Grantham Hospital, only to find that we could not hear the speakers due to a Heath Robinson speaker system. Please could you arrange a decent microphone for next time?

Alex Rolt,

Durham Close

Peterborugh