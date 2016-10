Well done Lincolnshire County Council for turning all the street lights off to save money.

It’s not nice for the people who have to walk to work early in the morning, especially females.

It won’t be long before car crime is up and people are getting attacked in the streets.

Why do you think they came up with street lights years ago? It was to stop crime, especially on females. Sometimes it’s best not to save money and this is one of them.

Adrian Mapletoft

By Facebook