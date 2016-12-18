Grantham Journal letter: Doctor should stick to medicine

So Dr Kapadia has decided to stand down, the phrase containing the words sinking ship comes to mind, or getting out whilst the going is good.

I find the good doctor’s medical qualifications very impressive, perhaps he should have continued his career in medicine, a field in which he is highly qualified, and he must have obtained those qualifications through hard work, not to mention huge expense.

The disciplines of management are totally different, though. Good surgeons a good manager do not make.

For the sake of the future of the Grantham Hospital I hope that his successor is a tried and tested manager and not a well meaning medic.

Coun Mike Cook, St Vincent’s Ward, Grantham