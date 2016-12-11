Grantham Journal letter: Does anyone have any information to help in family tree search?

I have been researching my family tree for quite a few years now and know that one of my uncles, John William Faulkner, and Aunt Winn lived at 129 Victoria Street when I was very small.

What I didn’t know until the publication of the 1939 register is that they had two sons: Peter Donald, born March 1, 1928, who married Joyce Chambers in 1952, and died 1999, and Malcolm David, born October 24, 1931, who married Kathleen Brown in 1955 and died 1989.

I don’t know if either of these cousins had any children but if so it would be really good to hear from them; they would be my nieces and nephews of course.

If anyone has any details please contact me at the address below.

