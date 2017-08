People have got no respect nowadays.

Last week, I was walking from the cemetery on Harrowby Road. This bloke and a woman let off their two mutts – a Doberman and some sort of large spaniel – to do their do-dos.

It was like a mole hill of c**p.

People should respect the dead and sacred ground like a cemetery.

Pity a grave didn’t swallow them up.

David Holmes, Cambridge Street, Grantham