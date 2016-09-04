Grantham Journal letter: Graham Wheat was instrumental

Regarding the tribute to the father of the actress Hattie Jacques in last week’s Grantham Journal.

It was disappointing not to see the name of the former Mayor of Grantham Graham Wheat mentioned.

Graham was instrumental in raising most of the money that went into purchasing the headstone for her father.

He, unfortunately, was unable to attend the ceremony following a road traffic accident but was represented on the occasion by his daughter Rhoda and great-granddaughter Esme.

Harry Taylor, Malaysia and Borneo Veterans