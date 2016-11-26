Grantham Journal letter: Grateful for care at hospital

Unfortunately I have not been well from some weeks.

The care which I received at Grantham and District Hospital as an inpatient and an outpatient I think has been extremely good. This applies to all of the staff.

However what i founf particularly helpful was that I was able to have cardiology treatment bat Grantham and District Hospital not at a hospital further away.

I am sure that being local made it easier for friends and relatives to call to see me. I was cared for by the cardiology department under the care of Dr M Vertesaljai and his team.

In my experience I therefore have appreciated greatly Grantham and District Hospital being available during this time.

I would hope for the sake of the local community that grantham and District Hospital can be maintained allowing access to medical services which I have enjoyed just recently.

