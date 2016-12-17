Grantham Journal letter: Great care after car park fall

My husband and I would like to thanks all the kind people who came to my aid when I had a fall in the Morrisons car park last Wednesday.

A big thank you for the loan of the blankets which you can retrieve from Morrisons lost property.

Extra special thanks to Laura from Morrisons and the community police officers who stayed with me for over one and a half hours waiting for an ambulance which failed to arrive, by which time I was able to get to A & E with my husband’s help.

Hazel Tinson

Lichfield Road,

Grantham