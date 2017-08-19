Grantham Journal letter: Help me find my friend Dorothy

I am writing from South Africa and trying to find some information on my friend Dorothy Bacon, who is 86 years old.

I have not been able to contact her for some months via telephone; the phone rings out engaged.

Some years ago Dorothy was the landlady of the Reindeer Inn and about 18 years ago she retired to Ellyslande, Great Ponton. It may be that she has been taken into a care home as she is getting old.

I am but a spring chicken of 72 years and have known Dorothy since I was 15 years old. I would dearly love to get in touch with Dorothy, or at least find out where she is.

I do so hope that someone can help me in my search. I would be eternally grateful.

My email address is hazi@telkomsa.net

Mrs Hazel Smith