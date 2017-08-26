Grantham Journal letter: Help with my cine project

Around 1969/1970, Grantham Cine Society members made an hour-long film at Walton Girls’ High School featuring several different classes plus outdoor scenes.

My sister, who was a pupil at that time, has been lent a CD disc made from a cine to VHS transfer. With all these stages, the disc made some years ago is of low quality.

If anyone connected with the Cine Society still has the original film, I would be happy to get it copied on to DVD. I recently had cause to have my old family cine copied professionally on to DVD and the quality possible now is a great improvement on transfers made some years ago.

I believe that an audio tape recording was made at the time of filming.

If anyone can help with this project, please text me on 07952 879133.

Andrew Weston, Fulbeck