Grantham Journal letter: Hospital figures have been butchered

The Journal’s first-hand report of the meeting arranged between United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust medical director Dr Suneil Kapadia and South Kesteven District Council member Charmaine Morgan was absolutely pertinent, given the amount of concern expressed about the recent closure of overnight services at Grantham’s A&E department.

However, Dr Kapadia’s responses to Coun Morgan’s questions were totally evasive and specious, he never actually gave any direct answers. Instead, he quoted statistics for other ULHT hospitals.

But thousands of Journal readers will know how ULHT has been downgrading Grantham Hospital for years by deliberately sending local patients to Lincoln County, Boston Pilgrim and Nottingham University hospitals against their wishes; this has artificially inflated their patient figures at the expense of Grantham Hospital, thus providing a totally spurious justification for chopping Grantham’s maternity and paediatric departments, and the downgrading goes on.

This is not so much surgery – this is downright butchery and we urgently need our politicians to tell

us how Grantham Hospital can formally escape from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust before they designate Grantham as ‘disposable offal’.

Brian Bruce, Colsterworth