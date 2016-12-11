Grantham Journal letter: I have nothing but praise for the staff at Grantham Hospital

I recently spent nine days in Grantham Hospital after emergency admission and I would like to publish my grateful thanks to all who looked after me; Dr Saman and the medical team, the nurses and student nurses of the High Dependency Unit and Ward 6 and the support services.

A special mention should be made of the choice and quality of the meals, always delivered with a smile. Despite working under tremendous pressure, staff shortages and funding constraints, this international team truly delivered their stated aim of care with dignity.

The people of Grantham and area need our local hospital to be as good as it can be. We must support the dedicated staff who work there and lobby to gain more funding for this essential community service.

Anne Swarbrick, Long Bennington