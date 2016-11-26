Grantham Journal letter: Knitted poppies raise over £800

I would like to thank you all, on behalf of the Royal British Legion for your fantastic support in not only supplying the wool but also knitting the poppies and selling them for Remembrance Day.

Many thanks go to: Adam at Oceans, Adult Social Care & Probation Service, A J Carpets, Community Books, Di, Gwen and friend, June and friends, the League of Friends in Grantham Hospital, Nationwide (Grantham), Stamford Auction Rooms, Swintons in Grantham, Wendy and Church, Win and friends and Wright Paw Forward. We could not have raised the fantastic £865.83 without you all.

Lynn Robinson, Grantham