Here is a final update on the Fred Foster talk, by his son Steven, that took place on Saturday, October 15, at the Museum.

We raised £145 for SSAFA from the tickets sold and subsequent donations.

A total of 36 people attended and when it was over there was not a dry eye in the place, such was the tragic story and events that unfolded.

Simply quite remarkable!

I would like to thank all those who came and donated.

Peter Reichelt