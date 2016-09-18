Grantham Journal letter: Overspending is not helping

Quite understandably Grantham hospital continues to feature prominently in the Journal’s readers’ letters.

I totally sympathise with the points Joe Adkins makes about hospital parking fees. ULHT’s imposition of these upon its own staff is a classic example of rip-off Britain. However, it is disappointing that John Andrews and Rob Shorrock can’t resist scoring party political points with a situation clearly created by the chronic incompetence of ULHT.

John and Rob claim that the NHS’s problems are entirely caused by the Conservatives. Gentlemen, may I say with apologies to John McEnroe, you cannot be serious.

They conveniently ignore the fiascos inflicted upon the NHS under the Blair-Brown administration and the on-going chaos in Wales where the Health Service is the exclusive responsibility of a socialist party.

Considering Rob Shorrock’s point about ULHT’s chronic incompetence,it simply doesn’t matter how much money you throw at inefficient managers and directors, they will continue to spend it inefficiently. Despite predicting a deficit of almost £50 million for the current financial year they continue to employ agency nurses and locum medics at extortionate costs and transfer night staff from a successful A&E department in Grantham to prop up failing departments at Lincoln and Boston.

Our NHS, once the envy of the world, is now ridiculously top-heavy, including ULHT. Until someone in authority, of any political persuasion, has the guts and the will to chop incompetent chiefs and recruit more talented Indians the situation is unlikely to improve.

Brian Bruce

Colsterworth