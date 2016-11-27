Grantham Journal letter: Save our hospital with a Tory no vote

It’s not stretching the truth too far to say that if a sack of tates stood in this area as a Tory candidate it would probably get elected.

Usually it doesn’t much matter how we vote: Tweedledum or Tweedledee no real difference, but the upcoming by-election matters, and it would be nice if, just for once, voters thought a bit before automatically putting their cross next to the Tory candidate.

There will be two completely different positions represented by the two main contenders, Tories and Labour. The Tories have just about killed-off all our public services, including our precious NHS, privatising as much as possible so that millionaire tax-dodgers can fill their pockets with money intended for our public services.

Up until just over a year ago, that was pretty much true of the Labour Party too, irrespective of what their largely deceitful rhetoric said. Then came Jeremy Corbyn.

The very clear division in today’s Labour Party is because of that fact. Many inside the party, entry-ists who joined during the dreadful Blair-Brown years, still cling tightly to the awful Blair-Brown values which were indistinguishable from Tory values. Even Thatcher recognised that Blair was the Tories’ finest achievement. So in those days a choice between Tory and Labour really was a choice between Tweedledum and Tweedledee, but now the Labour Party is very different.Not only is Jeremy Corbyn a real socialist, but the majority of party members support him suggesting a significant re-emergence of socialism. A Labour government led by Corbyn would never close down a hospital’s A&E department.

The evidence is clear, socialists created the NHS, capitalists have all but killed it. Up until this year it’s been hard voting for socialism even if people wanted to, because there were almost as many capitalists in the Labour party as in the Tory party. Today that’s different socialism is very much back on the agenda. Saving our NHS in general, and A&E departments in particular, is now a real possibility.

So the choice facing voters is very clear, a vote for the Tories is another knife in the back of Grantham’s A&E, a vote for Labour is not only a powerful protest against Tory cuts it’s about the last chance we have of saving our NHS.

With the current attack on Grantham’s A&E the frontline is here and now, right on our doorstep. Of course all the candidates will say they oppose the closure of our A&E, but only today’s Labour party is likely to do anything about it.

To fight for Grantham’s A&E it’s essential, just for once, not to vote Tory. Voting Labour, even if this is the one and only time we do it, is our last real chance to save our hospital.

John Andrews, Marratts Lane, Great Gonerby