Grantham Journal letter: Seeking details of nan’s brothers

I was very interested in the article in the December 30 edition about the roll of honour and as a keen family historian I was wondering if the ancestors I am interested in were also in the Grantham Journal.

I am looking for obituaries/photos of two of my nan Johnson’s brothers who were both killed in the First World War - Frederick Richard Wright and Cecil William Wright. Frederick was killed in France and Cecil in Belgium.

They died on 20th October 1914 and 30th March 1915 respectively.

I hope you might be able to help me. Both are on the remembrance plaque in St Wulfrum’s but I would like to know more if possible.

Paul Johnson

Grantham