If Grantham A&E has the required number of doctors to run the department but Lincoln and Boston don’t, why can’t patients be sent to Grantham rather than our doctors being sent to Lincoln of Boston?

Seems obvious to me that the patients should be sent where the doctors are.....not where there is a lack of doctor.

Plus with two major accidents on the A1 near Grantham recently surely Grantham A&E should be built up rather than run down?

Dorothy Gaughan