Grantham Journal letter: SKDC vans should not park on roads

As residents of just one street in Grantham, we would like SKDC to tell us why their workers are allowed to bring council vans home and park outside, even when they have drives outside their houses on the road.

Especially where there are houses along both sides of the road.

As most people own cars these days, it makes it difficult to get out of our drives and at weekends it is worse.

Why can they not leave the vans at the Alexandra Road depot and pick them up after the weekend, as most only have one driver in them?

Fed-up residents