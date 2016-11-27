Grantham Journal letter: Thank you all for playing a part in Remembrance events

As parade organiser, I would like to thank the parade commander, Sqd Ldr R M Dodd from RAG Regiment Waddington, the parade marshall Mr W E Clark and all the standardbearers and escorts for attending all Remembrance time services as well as all organisations who took part in the parade.

I would also like to thank the Waddington Voluntary Pipe Band, the police for their continued support, the buglers for covering all services and to all at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks for all their help.

Many thanks to the staff and children from St Anne’s School and all who attended the service for civilians who lost their lives during the bombing of Grantham. Thanks also to all who attended the opening and closing of the Garden of Remembrance, and all who attended the two minutes’ silence on St Peter’s Hill.

My thanks to SKDC for the grant that covered the cost of the band and to councillor Mike Cook for sponsoring the cost of a wreath and crosses for the children of St Anne’s School to place at the base of each MoD headstone.

Thanks also go to Mr R Holland for his continued support by the use of a limousine and his driver, David.

Many thanks to Father Stuart and his team for the excellent coverage of all services and to all the support on the street.

Grace Knightall, Parade organiser