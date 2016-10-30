Grantham Journal letter: Thanks for all the donations

Hello supporters of your local foodbank.

It’s time to say a massive thank you to the thousands of people who have donated food over the harvest period.

We are seeing lives transformed and redirected by these hand ups.

This year we have launched both an advice centre and a webzone. They come under our ‘More Than Food’ program. Hundreds of people are receiving support and direction at their point of crisis.

Our next venture, for which we would invite your support, will be the building of a Community Money Advice Debt Centre.

This will enable us to support clients to manage and become free of out debt, helping to stop the erosion in local people’s lives and literally setting captives free. This will further provide our struggling communities with the tools they require to help themselves.

Brian Hanbury, Grantham Foodbank coordinator