Grantham Journal letter: Thanks for your support

Grantham Samaritans would like to thank the people of Grantham who donated so generously on Saturday.

Our thanks go also to ASDA Superstore for allowing us to hold a cash collection on their premises.

The £475 raised will help us to continue offering emotional support to people via phone, email or SMS. Our Freecall number is 116 123.

If anyone is interested in volunteering or would like further information about the branch, please phone 07504 913360 or emailgranthamsamaritans@hotmail.co.uk

Grantham Samaritans