Grantham Journal letter: Thanks for your support, over £2,000 was raised for hospice

Thanks for your support, over £2,000 was raised on behalf of the Friends of St Barnabas Grantham Hospice.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to the management of the Isaac Newton Centre and the George Centre for allocating space for us to hold a Christmas tombola, a gift stall and hamper raffle which raised in total £2,658.34.

Our thanks also go to members of the public who made this achievement possible.

We wish all our loyal friends a very merry Christmas and look forward to their continued support in 2017.

Judy Hickingbotham, Mary Howard and Team, Volunteer Fundraisers