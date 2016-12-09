Grantham Journal letter: Think of the patients first

I saw on the news that it was said Grantham A&E will be open again only as a critical care centre.

I think they are only thinking of themselves, not people who are ill and have to travel miles to Lincoln, Boston, Peterborough and Nottingham. People on benefits can’t afford to pay to get home when they are discharged in the early hours.

With your high paid jobs you can go private if you close the hospital. Are you going to start paying for relatives to go visiting and parking at other hospitals?

I have now collected over 13,800 signatures for the SOS Grantham Hospital petition. I hope to collect 14,000 before Christmas.

Jayne Dawson, Ancaster