Grantham Journal letter: We are committed to breastfeeding support says council

I would like to respond to the letter in last week’s Grantham Journal, signed by the breastfeeding mummies of Belton Lane Children’s Centre.

We have replied to correspondence from this group with reassurance that Lincolnshire County Council and our partners are committed to improving breastfeeding rates and ensuring that all families receive appropriate feeding support.

At this current time our midwifery colleagues are unable to support a breastfeeding group at the children’s centre following the retirement of the midwife that has run the session historically.

I understand that the group does not usually run in the school summer holidays and that support is accessible at Swingbridge Children’s Centre from the health visiting team during the holiday period.

The children’s centre management team have met with their midwifery and health visiting colleagues to discuss a plan to provide health-led breastfeeding support at Belton Lane Children’s Centre starting again from September 2017, as well as the continued support for breastfeeding at Swingbridge Children’s Centre.

Hopefully this commitment to breastfeeding support in Grantham will reassure the group and the other families that attend the Belton Lane group.

Our Early Years Locality Lead and Midwifery Co-ordinator would be more than happy to meet with the group to discuss further if necessary.

Debbie Barnes, Director of children’s services