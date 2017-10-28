Grantham Journal letters: Are tales of hidden tunnels true?

Many years ago, as a child, I remember hearing rumours of hidden tunnels in St Wulfram’s churchyard.

I had completely forgotten about this until the other day when again someone mentioned secret tunnels leading from St Wulfram’s, possibly to Vine Street.

I have no idea if there’s any truth in this, but was hoping that maybe someone with an interest in the history and heritage of Grantham may be able to shed some light on the mystery. Has there ever been any archaeological investigation or are there any church records that give us any clues?

It would be wonderful for Grantham and its heritage if any evidence of ancient, hidden tunnels could be found.

Name supplied