Grantham Journal letters: Come forward as scout trustee

Trustees’ Week starts on November 13 and what better time to celebrate the vital contribution of these fantastic volunteers.

Across the UK, there are over one million trustees and in Grantham and the surrounding area there are over 100 trustees working on behalf of scouting. Each one has a special responsibility to provide the stability and good governance every charity needs in order to flourish.

As chair of The Scout Association’s board of trustees, I ask myself, what difference do I make as a trustee? For me, it comes down to five things: stewardship, scrutiny, strategy, support, and skills.

It’s about ensuring the right procedures and policies and are in place to create a safe and secure environment. It’s our role to ensure there is a clear plan for the future and that there is the right level of challenge and accountability.

So this Trustees’ Week, I would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have already stepped up to the plate and are putting something back into their communities.

I would also like to encourage more young people to come forward and serve as trustees – your energy and ideas are invaluable if we want to continue to help the next generation develop the skills to succeed in life. Charity boards benefit most when there is a range of ages and backgrounds and they are at their strongest when there is a healthy mix of experiences and perspectives. I urge you to join us.

Ann Limb

Chairman, The Scout