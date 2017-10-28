Grantham Journal letters: Faith restored in Downtown

Having written last week (Journal, October 20) and also to Downtown about the problem we had with the garden centre and their unwillingness to give a discount on less than perfect plants we were attempting to buy, I must now inform you as to what happened next.

During the week we received a very nice letter from the manager who said she was not happy with the way we had been treated and that this was not Downtown policy, and by way of apology and as a goodwill gesture there would be a £10 gift voucher for us waiting at the customer services desk whenever we wished to pick it up.

I was very happy to do so today and buy a set of LED lights for our garden with the voucher.

I must say, it has restored my faith in the company so I would like to take this opportunity of thanking them.

Christine Thomas