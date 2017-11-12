Grantham Journal letters: Foodbank - six tonnes of food was donated

Have your say

Thank you to the thousands of local people who have donated into the harvest appeal for Grantham Foodbank.

We targeted 4.3 tonnes of food – this would provide over 5,000 meals to local families at the their point of crisis.

What we received over a four-week period from 50-plus schools, nurseries, business, and churches was just under six tonnes (almost 7,000 meals) – totalling almost 20,000 items.

This generosity has completely blown us away.

It is also a massive blessing that we will handle with dignity and ensure the food is directed towards supporting struggling families between now and Christmas.

Every blessing.

Brian Hanbury

Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator