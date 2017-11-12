Grantham Journal letters: Foodbank - six tonnes of food was donated

Thank you to the thousands of local people who have donated into the harvest appeal for Grantham Foodbank.
We targeted 4.3 tonnes of food – this would provide over 5,000 meals to local families at the their point of crisis.
What we received over a four-week period from 50-plus schools, nurseries, business, and churches was just under six tonnes (almost 7,000 meals) – totalling almost 20,000 items.
This generosity has completely blown us away.
It is also a massive blessing that we will handle with dignity and ensure the food is directed towards supporting struggling families between now and Christmas.
Every blessing.
Brian Hanbury
Grantham Foodbank co-ordinator