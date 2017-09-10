Grantham Journal letters: Thank you

I would like to express my thanks to Woodlands Nursery in Grantham.

Almost 4 and a half years ago, I did something that any working mother dreads, I sent my little girl who was 6 months old to nursery on a full time basis. Each day, I would battle with my self-conscience and the guilt of not being there for the most precious thing in my life. 4 and a half years later, I still battle with my self-conscience, but now with the confidence of knowing that my little girl has turned into a happy, thriving and well-rounded individual, thanks to the care and support she has received from the wonderful staff at Woodlands Nursery. The development opportunities they have provided Mollie with have been nothing short of fantastic, and I am proud to say that almost every day, she does something that astounds me, something I am not sure she would have achieved if she had stayed at home with me for the past 4 and a half years.

From the very first day, I walked into the nursery for a visit, I knew that she would be in good hands and that we would become part of a loving family. Not only did they embrace her but they also endured an over protective mother in a caring and sensitive and even at times humorous manner. Not only did we become part of their family but they have become part of ours, and it is going to be very hard to say goodbye. Woodlands nursery has been a home from home, and each and every member of staff cares deeply about each child. The nursery is extremely well managed and led and all the staff are excellent practitioners. They have generated a, very much, open door policy and value parents thoughts and opinions; nothing is ever too much trouble.

Mollie is due to start school in September and I know that she will adapt well to the change simply because of all the work Woodlands Nursery have been doing in preparation for the transition from pre-school to Reception. I would also like to mention the Grantham Childminding group who have been so supportive in helping me find a child minder for when Mollie starts school. Once again, it is us as parents who find this part the hardest, and I am truly saddened that it is time to say goodbye to what has been such an important part of our lives for the past 4 and a half years. I can only hope that somehow, the nursery will keep in touch and watch my little girl continue to thrive, knowing that they successfully helped to lay the foundations down for her future.

Kirsty Bundy

Grantham