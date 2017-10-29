Grantham Journal letters: Traders need TLC

A few weeks ago there was a French market in Market Place on a Saturday.

Councillors appeared to welcome them with open arms, laughing from ear to ear with the stallholders, but not with the regular traders who are there every other Saturday, whatever the weather.

They pay around £30-plus for the pitch. The number of market stalls has fallen over the years. Forty years ago it was bustling with traders and local people.

Now it is dying, like the High Street, due to the hike in rents, etc.

The stallholders will have the final say when they don’t turn up any more because they have no incentive to do so.

David Holmes

Cambridge Street