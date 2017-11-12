Grantham Journal letters: Vote for our Bees

The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust needs the help of Journal readers to get more kids active in 2018.

We have applied to the Aviva Community Fund but need your votes to boost our chances. Our Belvoir Bees kwik cricket project will give around 300 primary age children 90 minutes of out-of-school activity for 20 weeks.

The programme operates from six venues including Grantham Huntingtower, Barrowby, Knipton and Hose and if our bid is successful we will launch a seventh and also stage a tournament to bring all the families together.

Please help us, a registered charity, make a difference by voting for our Belvoir Bees project at www.avivacom munityfund.co.uk before the November 21 deadline. It only takes a minute to register and cast your 10 votes. Thank you!

Michael Cooke

Community fund-raiser, Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust