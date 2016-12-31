Grantham Journal Memory Lane: Roll of honour for dead and wounded

During the First World War the Journal printed a Roll of Honour every week, giving details of local soldiers wounded or killed in battle.

This Roll of Honour (pictured) appeared just before Christmas in 1916, giving the feature an extra poignancy with the festive season approaching. Eight soldiers are shown, each numbered, and underneath the photos were details of what had happened to each man. The Journal gave a smattering of details on each soldier as below.

1. Sgt Edgar Foster, of Grantham, was seriously wounded but was recovering in hospital in Coventry.

2. Corporal R. H. Wyman was reported wounded and missing. The Journal carried a plea from his parents to anybody who might know of his whereabouts.

3. Bombadier Edward Dorman, formerly of Uppingham, was killed in action, aged 28.

4. Pte Harold Hallam, of Bottesford, was wounded and ‘doing as well as could be expected’.

5. Lance-Corporal J. W. Dolby, of Gonerby Hill Foot, was wounded in the right elbow while leading a bombing party.

6. Lance-Corporal Walter Wyman, of Grantham, was wounded in the left arm.

7. Pte Bert Davies, of Melton, was killed in action, aged only 18.

8. Pte E. Hubbard, of Wing, Rutland, was killed instantly by shell fire.