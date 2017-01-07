Grantham Journal Memory Lane: Stan’s mum was well-known town midwife

These photos have been brought in by Memory Lane regular Stan Matthews. They show his mother, then called Elsie Rutter, who was a well-known midwife in Grantham from 1935 until the end of the Second World War.

She helped many expectant mums with the delivery of their babies.

Miss Elsie Rutter

Elsie married Syd Matthews who was later called up for war service and was injured. He did not recover and later died, being given a military funeral in Grantham.

The photos of Elsie, above and below left, show her pushing a pram as she walks past the Angel & Royal hotel and the other shows her holding a baby at Norman Leys, a big house near the Old Barracks, where she was a live-in nanny.

