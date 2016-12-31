Grantham Journal Then and Now: Old part of hospital no longer in use

Grantham District General Hospital now has state of the art equipment and modern wards.

The old part of the hospital is no longer used and is boarded up. The 1911 census gives us a snapshot of the staff and patients that were at that time.

The old hospital boarded up.

The head of the hospital was matron Florence Eaton, aged 38, assisted by six nurses aged between 21 and 27, all unmarried. Also working there were a female cook, housemaid and laundress, all aged between 19 and 22 and all single. There was also a 67-year-old male porter and a 13-year-old male servant.

On the night of the census, there were 12 patients, four women aged 20-59 years old, five men aged 19-72 and three male babies, two aged one and one aged 3. There was also a male visitor. Thankfully all the babies appear from later records to have lived until old age.