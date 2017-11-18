Grantham King’s School cadets lay wreaths at the Cenotaph

Cadets from King’s School were invited to London to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Twelve members of the school’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) were invited to the ceremony by the Western Front Association to represent cadets throughout the country.

King's School cadets in London on Remembrance Sunday pictured at the far end of the Cenotaph.

They were joined by another 12 cadets from the Priory Academy LSST in Lincoln.

The King’s cadets laid two wreaths at the Cenotaph on behalf of the school and the CCF.

King’s School cadet SSM Adam Armstrong said: “Laying a wreath on The Cenotaph on behalf of The King’s School was certainly a highlight of my five year cadet career. I can now leave safe in the knowledge I have a lasting memory of the Combined Cadet Force.”

King’s School CCF Flt Sgt Kevin Mason said: “It was an honour and a privilege to represent the Combined Cadet Force on such a fantastic occasion.

Representing King's School from left on Remembrance Sunday are, from left, Capt Peter Dunlop, Flt Lt Paula Barton and CSGT Shane Pulfrey.

“ This certainly goes down as the best thing I have done with cadets.”

Staff Sgt Instructor Shane Pulfrey, from the King’s School, said: “What a privilege to be at the Cenotaph, for the first time on the 11.11.2017 with my senior cadets and to remember my fallen friends.

“ It was a day I’ll never forget. Thank you to the Western Front Association for letting us experience this fantastic opportunity.”

SSI Pulfrey was also joined by Capt Peter Dunlop and Flt Lt Paula Barton from King’s.